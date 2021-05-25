Recovery Agents Watching Palm Springs Bounty Hunter Case Closely

According to Palm Springs police in the early morning hours of April 23, 2021 Fabian Herrera, a bail recovery agent shot and killed 33-year-old David Spann in his home Palm Springs home during a recovery operation.

Herrera was arrested and charged with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and body armor, his mom Lisa Vargas was also arrested after a month long search.

Herrera’s attorney says officers told Herrera to shoot after Spann lunged at them with a knife and is asking for the body camera footage to be released.

The case has rocked the bounty hunter community. They weigh in on what this case could mean to their industry.

Attorney David Greenberg says this case will come down to self defense and who gets to use it.