Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park Free for Service Members For Memorial Day

Entry to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta will be free for veterans and service members over Memorial Day weekend.

Free admission will be offered Saturday through Monday, when veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a day at the park surrounded by flags of each military branch and other items celebrating military service.

“Our goal and vision are for this park to be a place for veterans to call their own, a safe space for veterans to come and hike, ride a horse, go fishing, or just to relax,” county Supervisor Manuel Perez said.

The 710-acre, county-owned park is situated at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains, amid picturesque views and plenty of open space.

Anglers are welcome to fish at the 135-acre lake, although a valid state fishing license is required for anyone 16 and older.

Hiking and horseback riding opportunities are available on nearby trails.

Free admission for service members on both Veterans Day and Memorial Day weekend has been offered at the park since 2017, when the Board of Supervisors voted to change the name of the park from Lake Cahuilla Regional Park to Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park, which included the free admission provision.

The deal is open to active-duty military personnel and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, National Guard and federal and state reservists. Valid proof of military service is required. The offer applies to all occupants of vehicles containing current or former service members.

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is located at 58075 Jefferson St. and is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the summer.

Additional information about the park can be found here.