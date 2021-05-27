Palm Springs City Hall, Other Facilities to Reopen to Public Next Week

Palm Springs City Hall and additional city-owned buildings will reopen to the public next Tuesday after being shuttered for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In making the announcement, the city cited decreasing COVID-19 cases rates across Riverside County, and the fact more than 80% of Palm Springs residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

City Council and commission meetings will remain held via video conference for the time being. A city spokeswoman said it was unclear when meetings would be held in person again.

Along with City Hall, the main police and fire department buildings will also reopen. All three buildings will open at 8 a.m. on a Monday-through- Thursday schedule.

City staff and residents will still be required to wear a mask and maintain social distance while indoors.

Virus-related safety protocols will remain in effect at least through June 15, when the governor’s statewide tier assignment system is slated to disappear.