Traffic Delays Expected on Westbound Highway 62 Throughout Day

Motorists traveling into Riverside County along Highway 62 were urged to brace for traffic delays while crews work to fix a power pole damaged in an early morning crash.

The solo vehicle crash was reported about 12:20 a.m. Thursday on the westbound highway near Fobes Road north of Morongo Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old Twentynine Palms man was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a power pole after he made an “unsafe turning movement,” the CHP reported.

He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of what were described as serious injuries.

Utility crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the day repairing the pole.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.