NBCares Silver Livings: George Chakiris’ “My West Side Story A Memoir”

Oscar award-winning actor George Chakiris burst onto the big screen in a larger-than-life way.

Now, the iconic film West Side Story is just a part of a memoir that tells how he began acting, dancing and a jewelry maker.

Sandie Newton speaks with Chakiris about the new book and his appearance in the Coachella Valley.

Chakiris will be at Just Fabulous in downtown Palm Springs for a book signing, Saturday, May 29, from 1p – 3p.