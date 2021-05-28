Valedictorian of Mount San Jacinto High-DHS Campus Street Naming

Today, Mount San Jacinto High School -Desert Hot Springs campus held its first street “renaming” after its valedictorian.

Serena Gomez completed academic excellence throughout her MSJ career and received the honor of renaming the corner of West Drive and Fourth Street in Desert Hot Springs.

The newly placed sign with “Serena Gomez” will remain at the intersection for one calendar year.

Gomez transferred to MSJ-DHS during her junior year and has essentially bloomed where she was planted.

She achieved honors in the math program, became president of the ASB and vice president of the school’s GSA, Gay-Straight Alliance.

Gomez plans to attend the University of Alaska at Anchorage.