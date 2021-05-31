Deputy shot, airlifted following pursuit in Yucca Valley, suspect dead

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition Monday after being shot by a pursuit suspect in Yucca Valley.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a male on a motorcycle with no license plate near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive around 12:33 p.m. The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The suspect shot at responding deputies and ran into a desert area near Sunnyslope.

The suspect was located around 2:00 p.m. and shot at responding deputies again. Deputies then shot and killed the suspect.

A male deputy was transported by air to the trauma center at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. He is in serious condition.

