Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals officially returning

Festival fans on Tuesday were surprised with the news that the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach are officially returning in 2022.

A post from the official Coachella social media accounts read, “See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.”

See you in the desert 🌵 Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT.https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/0PzCZYrbB6 — Coachella (@coachella) June 1, 2021

Those interested in registering the advance sale can click here — coachella.com.

Stagecoach, it’s country music counterpart, also announced it’s return shortly after Coachella’s announcement.

Coachella organizers left festival-goers on a cliff hanger Monday after posting a short video to their social media accounts.

The caption to the animated video showing desert, windmills and the iconic “Spectra” read, “Do you hear it?”

The official Coachella and Stagecoach social media accounts have not made posts before these one since December 2020.

Headliners have not been announced, but in 2020 the headliners scheduled for Coachella were Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Those scheduled for Stagecoach in 2020 were Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.