National Gay Wedding Association To Hold Conference in Indian Wells

A nonprofit aimed at equipping wedding planners with the proper tools to create inclusive LGBTQ-friendly weddings will host its inaugural conference in Indian Wells next year, it was announced Tuesday.

The National Gay Wedding Association will hold its inaugural Inclusive Awareness Conference at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa between January 4-6.

“The time is now!”, said Ric Simmons, the association’s founder and executive director. “The wedding industry is ready for a conference to address inclusive practices to deliver a higher level of service to LGBTQ+ couples. The support has been overwhelming and we do anticipate a complete sell-out.”

The three-day event will be open to 200 in-person attendees and 1000 people watching virtually.

Simmons said the event will feature speakers and advocates, and provide professionals an opportunity to network in order to “return to their wedding business feeling supported and educated to be a leading advocate for engaged LGBTQ+ couples.”

Speakers will teach attendees how to style photo shoots, engage in proper social media techniques and other inclusive bushiness practices geared toward LGBTQ couples.

Among the attendees will be Chasten Buttigieg, husband of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is a teacher, author and LGBTQ rights advocate.

The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is located at 44600 Indian Wells Lane.

More information can be found here.