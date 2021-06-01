Riverside County Reports No New COVID Deaths For Seventh Straight Day

For the seventh straight day, no new coronavirus- related deaths were reported Tuesday in Riverside County, though 31 additional virus cases were confirmed.

The new infections bring the cumulative COVID-19 case total to 300,732, according to the Riverside University Health System, which does not provide updated coronavirus statistics on weekends or holidays.

The RUHS has recorded a total of 4,608 fatalities from virus-related complications in the past 15 months.

As of Monday, 32 people countywide were hospitalized for coronavirus complications, a drop of seven from Friday. The number of COVID-19 ICU patients totaled seven, one more than Friday.

The number of known active virus cases countywide was 834, down 161 from Friday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 300,732 — according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are at 295,290.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 1.3%, down from 1.5% the previous week, while the state-adjusted case rate is 2.0 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 2.5 per 100,000 the previous week.

The California Department of Public Health has drafted new guidelines that are expected to take effect on June 15, when the statewide tier assignment system under the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework is slated to end.

The county entered the orange tier six weeks ago, removing some operational barriers for private and public entities. The county had been in the red tier since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier. The county has failed repeatedly since that time to enter the least- restrictive yellow tier, which would allow for increased customer capacity at many businesses and even fewer operational barriers.

Most distancing and capacity limitations will be rescinded on June 15, with a few restrictions continuing for “mega events,” defined as indoor concerts with 5,000 or more people, and outdoor gatherings with 10,000 or more attendees, state officials have said.

More than 2 million SARS-Cov-2 vaccines have been administered in Riverside County since December.

The county began offering immunization services to homebound individuals last week. Officials estimate roughly 3,000 residents might need the service, which is being offered at no cost. Anyone who wishes to make an appointment for a home visitation was asked to use the web portal myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.

People who are not homebound must continue to use the county website to make an appointment http://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call the county’s 211 help line.