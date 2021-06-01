Universal Studios Hollywood Looking to Fill More Than 2,000 Jobs

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday it is looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs at the Universal City theme park, with a wide variety of full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional positions available.

Jobs to be filled includes those in Attractions; Entertainment, including production assistants and show controllers; Guest Relations; Park Services; Wardrobe; Retail; Parking and Food, including posts as bartenders, baristas, cooks, bakers, food stand attendants and runners. To apply, visit http://www.USHjobs.com.

An array of professional jobs are available in the areas of Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Engineering and Environmental Health & Safety. To apply, visit http://www.NBCunicareers.com.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers such rides as “Jurassic World-The Ride,” “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.”

The Studio Tour takes guests through an authentic production studio, home to outdoor sets and sound stages used in more than 8,000 movies and television shows, as well as movie-based rides such as “King Kong 360 3D” and “Fast & Furious-Supercharged.”