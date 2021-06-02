Assemblymember Garcia secures $30 million geared towards Oasis Mobile Home Park

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia secured $30 million from the State assembly budget for the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal.

That money will still need to be included in the State Senate’s proposed budget and the final budget.

This puts the community one step closer to closer to getting better living conditions. For months they’ve been dealing with poor water conditions.

The residents have filed a lawsuit against the park owner citing unsafe living conditions and high levels of arsenic in the water.

They owner of the property, Scott Lawson, died last month and their lawsuit is now in limbo.