Palm Desert inspired Gucci bag now available for purchase

If you love Gucci and you love Palm Desert, then this is all for you.

Gucci launched a special collection inspired by the vibrancy of “world-renowned” resort destinations.

It’s a woven tote bag individualized with colors, trims and personalized leather tags representing each location. The locations include: Capri, Mykonos, Hawaii, Rio De Janeiro, Monte Carlo, Ibiza, Cannes, Miami, Puerto Rico and Palm Desert.

The Palm Desert bags is also called the “Palo Desert” bag and is embossed in metallic gold lettering on a leather patch.

