119 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 119 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths Wednesday bringing the countywide totals to 300,851 cases and 4,612 deaths.

There are 26 new COVID19 cases and 1 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,252 (+2) cases, 73 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,163 (+4) cases, 111 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,771 cases, 125 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,108 (+1) cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,991 (+3) cases, 119 deaths

Indian Wells: 197 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,458 (+2) cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,404 (+11) cases, 224 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 7,932 (+1) cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,054 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 659 (+2) cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 476 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,135 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 360 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 879 cases, 9 deaths

Sky Valley: 223, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 326 cases, 7 death

Anza: 151 cases, 1 death

There are 941 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,606 probable cases based on antigen tests.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 34 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 9 patients in intensive care units.

There are no newly reported fatalities keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,612.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 295,298.

The next step is reaching the yellow tier — the designation with the least restrictions — which requires both a positivity rate less than 2% and a new-case rate of fewer than 2 per 100,000 residents. Both are based on rolling seven-day averages and must be sustained for two consecutive weeks.

Entering the yellow tier would allow higher attendance limits at most businesses. In some instances, the designation would double the attendance allowed under the orange tier.

Los Angeles is the only county in Southern California to advance to the yellow tier so far.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 162 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 1.3%, down from 1.5% the previous week, while the state-adjusted case rate is 2.0 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 2.5 per 100,000 the previous week.

The California Department of Public Health has drafted new guidelines that are expected to take effect on June 15, when the statewide tier assignment system under the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework is slated to end.

The county entered the orange tier six weeks ago, removing some operational barriers for private and public entities. The county had been in the red tier since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier. The county has failed repeatedly since that time to enter the least- restrictive yellow tier, which would allow for increased customer capacity at many businesses and even fewer operational barriers.

Most distancing and capacity limitations will be rescinded on June 15, with a few restrictions continuing for “mega events,” defined as indoor concerts with 5,000 or more people, and outdoor gatherings with 10,000 or more attendees, state officials have said.

More than 2 million SARS-Cov-2 vaccines have been administered in Riverside County since December.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/02/2021

*A previous version of this article did not update the Wednesday, June 2, 2021 county case rate. The numbers shown were from Tuesday, June 1st after a 4-day holiday weekend.