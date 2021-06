Two People Displaced by Palm Desert House Fire

An attic fire damaged a Palm Desert house and displaced two people, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 45800 block of Del Coronado Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters noted the flames were showing through the roof when they arrived. The flames were out at 9:54 p.m., fire officials said.

Two adults were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.