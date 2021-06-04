Fire Tears Through Mobile Home in Thousand Palms

Fire tore through a double-wide mobile home in Thousand Palms Thursday before firefighters were able to gain the upper hand.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 5:23 p.m. in the 32600 block of Chiricahua Drive and continued burning for about 40 minutes, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Seven engine crews responded and encountered the mobile home fully ablaze.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene until about 8 p.m. for clean-up efforts.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.