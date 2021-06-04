NBCares Silver Linings: Agnes Pelton In the Coachella Valley

In this NBCares, Sandie Newton explores a desert story of a celebrated local artist with an upcoming book.

Agnes Pelton lived in the Coachella Valley for more than 20 years. Her desert home in Cathedral City is now an artist’s destination and great preservation of Agnes the person and artist.

Mari Coates, the author of the newly released The Pelton Papers and relative of someone who knew Pelton has done extensive research and exploration to keep her alive.

Also in the Coachella Valley, the Palm Springs Art Museum has an exhibit showcasing Pelton’s work; with both the exhibit and book available this is a true silver lining for the valley.