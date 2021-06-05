Quakes hit Salton Sea/Coachella Valley Saturday morning

A swarm of earthquakes, the largest measuring 5.3, struck near the Salton Sea late Saturday morning.

The USGS reports the 5.3 quake struck near Calipatria at 10:55AM and was three miles deep. The main quake was preceded by dozens of smaller quakes in the Westmorland area. Following the 10:55 quake, there have been 24 aftershocks within just 45 minutes. The largest of those aftershocks was 4.1 with many in the 3.0-4.0 range.

Dr. Lucy Jones Tweeted that the region can expect more quakes. “There is no way to be sure what is coming next. As long as it stays active, there will be more quakes and some could be large. Many of the swarms have a ~M5 as the largest. Rarely, they grow to include a M5.8-6.0.”

Residents in parts of the Coachella Valley including Palm Springs reported a light quick jolt. According to the “Did You Feel It” app, the main 5.3 quake was felt as far away as San Diego, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.