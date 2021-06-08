COVID Positivity, Case Rates Down in Riverside County

The COVID-19 positivity and case rates in Riverside County dropped further Tuesday, and no additional virus-related deaths were reported.

The latest metrics published by the California Department of Public Health indicate that the county’s COVID positivity rate is now 1.2%, compared to 1.3% last week, and the state-adjusted case rate is 1.6 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 2 per 100,000 last week.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 32 people countywide are hospitalized with coronavirus, and that includes five intensive care unit patients. The count was unchanged from Monday.

The aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 301,128, up 115 from a day ago, according to RUHS.

The agency said a total 4,618 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the last 14 months, the same figure reported Monday.

The number of known active virus cases countywide is 835, up 104 from a day ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 301,128 — according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 295,675.

The California Department of Public Health has drafted new guidelines that are expected to take effect on June 15, when the governor’s statewide tier assignment system under the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework is slated to end.

Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Spiegel suggested Tuesday that, with removal of the tiers, the COVID data updates during board meetings will likely no longer be necessary, and instead of numbers being presented by health officials, the focus will turn to ongoing efforts to promote private sector recovery in the post-lockdown era.

The county entered the orange tier eight weeks ago, removing some operational barriers for private and public entities. The county had been in the red tier since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier.

Most distancing and capacity limitations will be rescinded in one week, with a few restrictions continuing for “mega events,” defined as indoor concerts with 5,000 or more people, and outdoor gatherings with 10,000 or more attendees.

More than 2 million SARS-Cov-2 vaccine have been administered countywide since December.

The county began offering immunization services to homebound individuals three weeks ago. Officials estimate roughly 3,000 residents might need the service, which is free. Anyone who wishes to make an appointment for a home visitation was asked to use the web portal https://myturn.ca.gov/, or call 833-422-4255.

People who are not homebound must continue to use the county website to make an appointment: http://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Or they may call the county’s 211 help line.