Guns N’ Roses to be first rock band at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium

Rock band Guns N’ Roses will be the first rock band to bring live rock n’ roll to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The band will perform Friday, August 27.

A presale will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. through Friday, June 11 at 10:00 p.m. Sale to the general public starts Saturday, June 12.

You can go to Gunsnroses.com for more information.