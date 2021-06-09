Farming in the Desert Gives Coachella Valley Farmers Edge During Drought

Coachella Valley farmers have not been affected by water cutbacks other farmers in the state are already dealing with because of the two year drought. They say they are mindful of their fellow farmers’ woes in other parts of the state who are already making tough choices and remain hopeful the drought will be over before it affects valley crops. Prime Time International, the largest grower of multi-colored bell peppers is using cutting edge technology to make sure their fields don’t waste the precious resource. They say after a decade of farming in the desert they’ve learned to adapt and are used to doing more with less.