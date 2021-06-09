Scorching Heat Forecast for Inland Empire Next Week

The summer sizzle will begin in earnest next week with a triple-digit heat wave throughout the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

“This heat wave looks prolonged for inland Southern California, potentially lasting through the end of next week,” the NWS said in a statement. “Hot conditions are expected in the deserts by Monday, with the heat making it west of the mountains as early as Tuesday.”

A ridge of high pressure will begin overlaying the region on Friday, intensifying through Saturday and Sunday, and essentially stalling in place until the following weekend, pushing up the mercury, forecasters said.

The NWS posted an Excessive Heat Watch encompassing virtually all of Riverside County from Monday to Friday.

“There will be dangerously hot conditions with (daily) temperatures 100-105 degrees in the Inland Empire … and 115-120 degrees in the Coachella Valley,” according to the agency.

Some temperature records may be set.

The heat watch came with a warning that outdoor activity should be curtailed and residents should stay hydrated and, if possible, in a cool place during the day.

The county recently opened cooling centers in multiple locations, where residents who don’t have access to air-conditioning can stay during the heat of the day. A complete list of options is available at https://www.capriverside.org/cool-centers.

Forecasters said the ridge will loosen its grip by the end of next week, and more seasonable weather will settle over the region.