Three Wounded in Coachella Shooting

An investigation was underway Wednesday into a shooting in Coachella that left three people wounded.

The gunfire was reported about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 50400 block of Saltillo Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said arriving deputies found “evidence of a shooting” in which a home and vehicle were struck by bullets, but no suspects or victims were at the scene.

A short while later, three people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment, he said. Their names were not released.

Saltillo Circle will remain closed until around noon while investigators work the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Thermal sheriff’s station at 760-863-8990.