Coachella Valley native wins 2021 Mixed Doubles title at French Open

Palm Desert High School alumni Desirae Krawczyk, along with her partner Joe Salisbury of Britain, won the 2021 mixed doubles title early Thursday morning at the French Open.

27-year-old Krawczyk was born in Rancho Mirage and went on to play tennis in college at Arizona State University.

Krawczyk and Salisbury defeated Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 10-5 to take the title.

🇬🇧 CHAMPIONS 🇺🇸 @joesalisbury92 and @desiraekrawczyk clinch the 2021 #RolandGarros mixed doubles title, coming back to defeat Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 2-6 6-4 [10-5] 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WoyIBxnmnz — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 10, 2021

According to the United States Tennis Association, this is Krawczyk’s first-career grand slam title.