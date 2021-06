Two dead after shooting at grocery store in Florida

Two people were shot and killed inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. The shooter is also deceased, PBSO said.

In a tweet Thursday, the sheriff’s office said deputies arrived at the scene to find three people dead from gunshot wounds, including a man, a woman and a child. Police did not say which one was believed responsible for the shooting.

“This was NOT an active shooter situation,” the sheriff’s office said.