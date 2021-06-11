NBCares Silver Linings BIGHORN Cares 2021 Grants

Did you know that there are over 1,000 nonprofits in the Coachella Valley, helping everyone from seniors to veterans to children in crisis, families in need, and those animals who need to be rescued? So during the pandemic, nonprofits, as you know, suffered greatly, and generous resources like Big Horn cares are really crucial to many of their survival.

BIGHORN Cares has donated millions to support hundreds of local non-profits in the Coachella Valley.

This year, they are once again opening the application process for non-profits to receive funds that make a real difference in the quality of life for people in the Coachella Valley.

For more information visit BIGHORNCares.com.