Coachella Valley Attractions Gear Up For June 15th Re-opening

As we get closer to the June 15th reopening, we are highlighting some of the top outdoor adventures our Coachella Valley has to offer.

NBC Palm Springs took a trip on the world-famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and headed on over to the ever-popular windmill tours for an update on how things will look moving forward.

Built in 1963 and now hosting the world’s largest rotating tramcars, The Palm Springs Aerial tramway is set to start reselling tickets on June 13th.

“We are prepared and we are excited to welcome them to our facility in a way that is less than what we have experienced this last year,” said Marjorie De La Cruz, Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management with Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The tramway has been providing advance sales online due to Covid-19 but will be switching back to normal operations offering both online onsite purchases.

“We experienced a closure like many other businesses and we have been very fortunate to be reopened again since February 18th of this year,” added De La Cruz.

And for those who haven’t ventured to the top of the mountain in quite some time, you will notice some fancy updates.

“Our new look-out lounge bar just opened a week and a half ago with the best view in the desert if you want to sit at a bar and enjoy a cocktail at 8500 feet,” explained Greg Purdy, Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs with Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

And there is more, including additional renovations to come this fall.

“On our lower level, we have a new natural history museum, a new Santa Rosa Theatre which has a film about the tram’s construction. And finally, Peak Restaurant is just beautiful with our new diorama, a completely remodeled facility, that will be opening in the fall,” said Purdy.

“It’s beautiful and I’m with good friends, so that makes it even better,” said Deb Guthrie, visiting from Kansas City, Missouri.

“I walked down the hill this time, was able to do that, and walk back up, but the trails are beautiful, it’s so well kept and managed,” added Cindy Brooks, California Native.

And for those seeking an adventure but who would like to stay closer to the ground, The Palm Springs Windmill Tours will continue their self-driving tours, with some surprises to come this fall.

“After covid, we pivoted to a curated video and a self-driving tour and we retired the bus and that was very successful, we were really busy and people really appreciated and opportunity to get out of the house and do something safe,” explained Annette Said, Marketing Director with Palm Springs Windmill Tours.

The windmill tours will continue to operate under state and city guidelines. And is putting a focus on customer experience with big partnerships ahead that can’t be named, just yet.

“We are now working on some V.I.P. tours in the fall, that we may be partnering with an electric car company that makes offroad vehicles, and we may be leasing that and doing V.I.P. tours. that is in the making,” added Said.

The windmill tours headquarters will also be making major improvements starting late summer that will continue to the end of the year.

“We are going to shut down for a few weeks in August and make some major improvements to the tour headquarters itself, and our idea is eventually to create a museum exhibit space,” explained Said.