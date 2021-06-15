Special Street Fair Slated For Downtown Palm Springs Tuesday

A street fair celebrating the lifting of California’s tier-based coronavirus reopening framework is scheduled for Tuesday in downtown Palm Springs.

Tuesday’s affair will be held on Tahquitz Canyon Way, between Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s called the “mini VillageFest” in honor of the forthcoming return of the city’s once-a-week street fair — VillageFest — scheduled to resume next month after being shuttered for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions about 5 p.m. on the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way.

The stretch of Tahquitz Canyon Way slated to hold the festival will be closed from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

Beginning July 1, VillageFest will return to Palm Canyon Drive every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering entertainment and shopping opportunities.

The fair is set to return smaller than before, along with coronavirus safety protocols in place.

More information is available at http://www.VillageFest.org.