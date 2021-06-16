Coachella Valley Job Fair Set for Agua Caliente Tribal Casinos

A job fair will be held next week to fill 100 vacancies across several departments at three casinos owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in the Coachella Valley.

Job seekers are invited to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage next Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a chance to land a job working in various departments, including housekeeping, security, and food and beverage services.

The vacancies span the tribe’s casinos in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and its latest venture in Cathedral City, which opened late last year.

Non-vaccinated applicants must wear face coverings as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Applicants are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

A full list of job vacancies can be found at http://www.aguacalientecasinos.com/careers.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage is located at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive.