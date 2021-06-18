Trial to Begin for Man Accused of Killing Senior Citizen in Desert Hot Springs

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a felon accused of fatally stabbing a senior citizen in Desert Hot Springs.

Albert Marchain, 29, of Desert Hot Springs, allegedly killed 69-year- old Stanislaw Tokarski, whose body was found on Nov. 12, 2018, in the 66900 block of Hacienda Avenue.

Marchain is charged with murder. He also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a weapon — a knife — in the commission of a murder.

Marchain could be sentenced to a maximum 56 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini ordered multiple panels of prospective jurors to report to the Larson Justice Center in Indio next week. The screening process is slated to last through June 28, when opening statements are expected to begin, according to prosecutors.

Marchain was arrested a day after allegedly stabbing Tokarski multiple times.

A motive in the attack has not been made public. It is also unclear whether Marchain knew the victim.

Criminal proceedings were previously suspended when the defendant’s attorney raised a doubt about his client’s ability to assist in his own defense.

Marchain underwent a mental health evaluation, and a judge found Marchain was mentally competent to stand trial.

Marchain, who remains behind bars on $1 million bail, has felony convictions in Riverside County including receiving stolen property and battery on a peace officer.