“Werewolves Within” Director Josh Ruben on the Videogame-Based Horror Comedy

“Werewolves Within” is a fun comedy/horror mashup from director Josh Ruben working from Mishna Wolff’s script. This one is based on the popular videogame of the same name from Red Storm Entertainment. Get ready for this Ubisoft film when it is released in theaters on June 25 and on demand on July 2 from IFC Films.

Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:

A proposed gas pipeline has created divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

I spent some time with director Josh Ruben who took us behind-the-scenes of the creepily funny movie.