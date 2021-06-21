Interview: “Werewolves Within” Cast on New IFC Films Horror Comedy

Michaela Watkins, Michael Chernus, and Harvey Guillen star in the new so funny it’s scary “Werewolves Within” from director Josh Ruben. Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films:

A proposed gas pipeline has created divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

The stars of the film take you behind-the-scenes of “Werewolves Within” opening in select theaters June 25 and video-on-demand on July 2.

