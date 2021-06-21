65 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Death Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 65 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday bringing the countywide totals to 301,668 cases and 4,627 deaths.

There are 10 new COVID19 cases and no new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

This is the update for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,266 (+3) cases, 73 deaths

Cathedral City: 7,185 (+4)cases, 113 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,788 cases, 128 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,114 cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,006 (+1) cases, 119 deaths

Indian Wells: 199 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,481 cases, 61 deaths

Indio: 12,453 (+2) cases, 226 deaths

Coachella: 7,945 cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,056 cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 666 cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 476 cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,137 cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 361 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 880 cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 222 cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 326 cases, 7 death

Anza: 154 cases, 1 death

There are 674 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the county, there are 12,682 probable cases based on antigen tests .

According to the Riverside University Health System, 40 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 7 patients in intensive care units.

There are no newly reported fatalities keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,627.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 296,367.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 178 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 1.1%, down from 1.2% the previous week, while the state-adjusted case rate is 1.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 1.6 per 100,000 the previous week.

The California Department of Public Health has drafted new guidelines that are expected to take effect on June 15, when the statewide tier assignment system under the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework is slated to end.

The county entered the orange tier 2 months ago, removing some operational barriers for private and public entities. The county had been in the red tier since March 16, after five months in the most restrictive purple tier. The county has failed repeatedly since that time to enter the least- restrictive yellow tier, which would allow for increased customer capacity at many businesses and even fewer operational barriers.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Most distancing and capacity limitations will be rescinded on June 15, with a few restrictions continuing for “mega events,” defined as indoor concerts with 5,000 or more people, and outdoor gatherings with 10,000 or more attendees, state officials have said.

More than 2 million SARS-Cov-2 vaccines have been administered in Riverside County since December.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 6/21/2021