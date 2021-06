Shortfest 2021: Opening Night Film “Just Hold On”

I met Mehrdad Sarlak at the Heartland Filmfest IndyShorts two years ago and I was immediately struck by his passion. He’s an accomplished producer and this year, he’s joining us at the Palm Springs International Shortfest with the documentary “Just Hold On” from directors Sam Davis and Rayka Zehtabchi. “Just Hold On” is about Marlie McDonald, a little girl who beats the odds and become a rodeo champion.

“Just Hold On” premieres on Tuesday, June 25, at 7:30 pm. Click here for more information.