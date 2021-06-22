County Receives More Than $2.5 Million for Emergency Training, Response

Riverside County supervisors Tuesday authorized the Emergency Management Department to accept a $2.57 million federal grant to distribute to more than a dozen local entities for disaster preparedness and response activities.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the supervisors designated the EMD as administrator of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant, which must be expended between now and May 31, 2023.

The county is recognized by the California Office of Emergency Services as an “Operational Area” that must have resources available to “prevent, deter, respond to, and recover from threats and incidents of terrorism and other catastrophic events,” according to an EMD statement.

The agency will retain $191,400 to cover expenses tied to administering the grant money, the rest of which will be distributed to municipalities and other county agencies.

Recipients include the Banning Police Department, the Corona, Indio and Riverside fire departments, Murrieta Fire & Rescue, and the cities of Beaumont, Cathedral City, Eastvale, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Norco, Palm Springs, Temecula and Wildomar.

The bulk of funding will be reserved for “community emergency response team” — or CERT — training and hazardous materials response operations, according to officials.

Some money will also be designated for pharmaceutical purchases, to ensure ready supplies in the event of a disaster.

“The goal of the cache is to provide a three-day supply of medication, thereby sustaining the first responder community until additional resources can be obtained through regional or state caches,” according to the EMD.

Funds are also available for training exercises to improve response coordination and management.