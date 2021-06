Shortfest 2021: Check out “Seiva Bruta (Under the Heavens)”

Gustavo Milan created this haunting short while a student at NYU Tisch Graduate Film Program. It tells the story of a Venezuelan woman emigrating to Brazil and meets a struggling couple with a baby girl.

“Seiva Bruta (Under the Heavens)” is in competition for Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Student International Short at the Palm Springs International Shortfest.