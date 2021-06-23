Indio Adds Fourth Cool Center Amid Scorching Temperatures

A fourth air-conditioned community building has been transformed into a public cooling center in Indio in order to help residents beat the heat, it was announced Wednesday.

The new Indio Public Library site, located at 200 Civic Center Mall, will open from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and on Saturday.

It’s the latest of 48 similar sites situated across Riverside County that open up when temperatures are expected to reach 97 degrees or higher. The sites are expected to stay open through Oct. 15, and are free to use.

“As high temperatures continue to affect our residents in the desert area, we couldn’t be more appreciative of the agencies stepping up to partner with us,” said Olga Sanchez, a senior community program specialist with the county’s Community Action Partnership. “We need more Cool Centers in the eastern part of the county and our cause is being heard. Thank you Indio for uniting with us to provide safe drop-in sites to our residents.”

The other three sites in Indio include:

— Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, 84110 Manila St., open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; — Indio Senior Center, for seniors only, 45700 Aladdin St., Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and — Martha’s Village & Kitchen, 83791 Date Ave., seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A list of the cooling centers can be found at http://www.capriverside.org/Cool-Centers.