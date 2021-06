Shortfest 2021: Spotlight on “Excuse Me Miss, Miss, Miss”

Sonny Calvento’s “Excuse Me Miss, Miss, Miss” has traveled from the Philippines to Sundance and now at the Palm Springs International Shortfest. The film is a seemingly lighthearted affair until we realize that it’s exposing the scary truth of capitalism. I spoke with Calvento about the making of the film.

“Excuse Me Miss, Miss, Miss” premieres Thursday and it’s in competition for Best Comedy Short and Best Midnight Short. Click here for more information.