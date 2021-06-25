Local Search and Rescue Leader Gives Insight into Florida Rescue

There are 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams, or USAR, one headquartered in Riverside County. Division Chief Steve McKinster, the leader and program manager of the CA Task Force 6 says he knows what the members of the Miami-Dade team in Florida are going through, he’s worked at Ground Zero after 9/11 and has been deployed to countless local and national disasters. He says the USAR community is tight knit, regardless of location, they often train and work together. He knows several members of the team working to save dozens of lives in the Champlain Towers in Surfside. McKinster shares what it’s like to work in the dangerous conditions rescuers are facing in Surfside.