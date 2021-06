NBCares Silver Linings Valohna Wynn Art Therapy

Trauma causes all types of challenges.

Because of this, it is important for youth to be able to express difficulties they are experiencing in life through art.

Art therapy has long been proven as an expert and gentle way to process adversities.

Therapeutic Arts Life Coach Valohna Wynn is trained to help those in the Coachella Valley work through their challenges through art.

For more information visit www.valohna.com.