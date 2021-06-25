Sensei Porcupine Creek to open early 2022

The 230-acre Porcupine Creek private estate in Rancho Mirage will soon be a Sensei Retreat location.

Sensei is a wellness brand with a goal of helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Sensei Porcupine Creek will be the brands second retreat with the first, Sensei Lāna’i, located in Hawaii. Sensei Lana’i was founded by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus. According to organizers, Sensei Porcupine Creek will offer similar spa, nutrition, movement, and other wellness and sports programs found at Sensei Lāna’i.

“Sensei is a trusted source for immersive wellbeing, given we have best-in-class practitioners and our approach is rooted in science and research and backed by technology. The Guest’s stay is further enhanced by unmatched settings grounding people in a lush natural environment that becomes as much a part of the experience as the wellness programs themselves,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Sensei. “Our first retreat is located in Ko’ele, the spiritual uplands of Lāna’i. Now, with Sensei Porcupine Creek, we have the opportunity to offer our programming in a stunning luxury setting that takes advantage of its majestic desert location, which has long been a destination for health and wellness seekers.”

According to organizers, Sensei Guides will work with Prearrival Specialists and Sports Performance Coaches to curate itineraries based on each individual’s goals by incorporating tailored activities including innovative spa treatments, yoga classes, meditation, daily hikes, nutrition consultations, golf, tennis and much more.

Sensei is also continuing its collaboration with Nobu at Porcupine Creek.

Photo Credit Tanveer Badal