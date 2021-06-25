Wahlburgers making way to Morongo

Wahlburgers announced this week it’s making way to Morongo Casino Resort and Spa this summer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wahlburgers, which will make Morongo the first tribal casino in the nation to be offering the amazing Wahlburgers menu and hospitality to our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Wahlburgers name is synonymous with good times, exceptional food and unparalleled service and that’s what we here at Morongo strive for every single day.”

Exclusive to this venue, the restaurant will feature a 30-foot LED video wall and stage for hosting live music.

“My goal for Wahlburgers has always been to have delicious food inspired by my upbringing complemented by top-notch hospitality. We’re proud to bring our restaurant experience to Morongo Casino Resort & Spa,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg.

The popular casual dining concept was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg.

This new location will open July 23, 2021 and will be open daily from 11AM-2AM.