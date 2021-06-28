Climatologists Expect More Heatwaves

As a heat wave shatters temperature records from Palm Springs to Canada, those who predict weather and study climate say we should expect more of them and temperatures to continue to rise. The hottest temperatures on record have been recorded within the last five years.

Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego says recently the national averages were raised by a few degrees, hotter is the new normal.

“For those living in the desert that means more prolonged heat waves and the heat will even become more intense as well, we’ll see the heat season expand so even early season, spring heat and heat waves lasting further into the fall season,” says Gregoria adding the extreme event causing more than 20 million people to be under an excessive heat warning is eye opening.