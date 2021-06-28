Fire closes Highway 18 in San Bernardino

Crews are working to contain a wildfire in San Bernardino which has shut down Highway 18 from Highway 138 to 40th Street.

The fire started around 11:00 a.m. at 3-5 acres and as of 1:50 p.m. it’s 34 acres.

Highway 18 will remain closed for several hours. There is also an immediate structure threat.

The cause is under investigation.

#PeakFire update: 34 acres. Firefighters are making good progress, almost tied in with hose lay and fire retardant. Cause is under investigation.@SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/aUmX0YjaxP — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 28, 2021

Stay with NBC Palm Springs for updates.