Over 100 acres burning near Hemet

Fire crews are on scene of a 122 acre fire in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Hemet.

The blaze was reported around 3:00 p.m. Monday and started at just five acres at California Avenue and Stowe Road.

As of 5:00 p.m. the forward rate of spread has been stopped, but crews will remain on scene for an estimated 4-5 hours to fully contain the blaze.

Several powerlines have been damaged effecting approximately 2,000-3,000 residents of East Hemet. SoCal Edison is on scene working to repair the damage. As of 5:30 p.m. approximately 150 residents remained without power, while the rest had been restored.

The cause has not been determined.

Stay with NBC Palm Springs for updates.