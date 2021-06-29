Man Injured in Palm Springs Shooting

A man was injured in a shooting while driving in Palm Springs Tuesday morning, and police sought public help in arresting the assailant.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the area of North Indian Canyon and East San Rafael drives, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The victim, described only as an adult male, suffered injures described as minor.

Sgt. Mike Casavan said details relating to whether the victim suffered a gunshot wound or was injured in another way would not be immediately released.

The shooter fled the scene before police officers arrived. No suspect information was provided, and a motive in the attack was unclear.