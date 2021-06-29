Suspect Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Hemet Policeman

An investigation was underway Tuesday, June 29th into the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly attacked a Hemet police officer and tried to grab his firearm.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, June 28 in the 800 block of West Florida Avenue, near North Palm Avenue.

The patrol officer, a five-year member of the force, made an “enforcement stop” in a hotel parking lot, intending to question two men in a car, according to Hemet police Lt. Nathan Miller.

Miller alleged that as the patrolman walked toward the vehicle, the driver, whose name had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, jumped out and “punched” the lawman.

“A struggle ensued as the officer attempted to detain him,” the lieutenant said. “The man broke free of the officer’s grasp and ran toward the rear of the hotel. The officer gave chase and was again attacked by the same suspect after coming around a corner behind the hotel.”

The assailant and the officer tumbled to the ground, where the “suspect continued to strike the officer and grab his police equipment,” Miller alleged. “The officer was able to retain and draw his firearm with the suspect over him. An officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect collapsed, and the patrolman summoned medical aid, he said.

Paramedics arrived within a few minutes and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for head and facial injuries, the lieutenant said.

The second individual in the car, identified only as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, fled the area during the confrontation and is being sought for questioning, Miller said.