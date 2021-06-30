City of Indio asks for residential feedback for research process

The City of Indio has partnered with the firm North Star on a research initiative for marketing the area to visitors, residents and businesses from 2021 and on.

According to North Star CEO Will Ketchum, Indio’s central message should be what makes the community special, so that it can stand out.

To achieve this, North Star has developed a customized Community-wide online survey.

All who visit, live and/work in Indio are invited and encouraged to participate until July 19.

To access the survey in both English and Spanish, click here.

Printed surveys will also be available at Indio City Hall, the Indio Senior Center, Lights at Indio Golf Course, Indio Teen Center and Indio Chamber of Commerce between June 29 and July 19, 2021.

“We have partnered with more than 250 communities across North America, and I can’t emphasize enough the importance of insights gleaned from community members,” stressed Ketchum.

“We want to hear from everyone in Indio about what makes our community special,” added Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes. “It is important for us to celebrate what we love about our community and share that with others.”