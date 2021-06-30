Mama’s House receives grant to expand capacity

Mama’s House is expanding, partially thanks to a $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.

Funds are paying for the remodel that will increase the occupancy for pregnant women in crisis situations.

“There are simply not enough safe places and shelters for women and children in the area who are in crisis,” said Jan Lupia, Founder and Director of Mama’s House. “However, we are working diligently to address our area’s need.”

This remodel is only part of a larger expansion project underway at Mama’s House. The organization has purchased additional property nearby. Over the next 2-3 years, Mama’s House plans to evolve from a 10-bed facility to providing a total of 48 beds at a multiple-home campus.

“Jan and everyone at Mama’s House help women and their children through a challenging time,” said Catharine Reed, Vice President of Charitable Programs for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. “But, they don’t stop there. Mama’s House also gives them skills, strength and guidance for self-sufficiency.”

Mama’s House operates through donations and volunteers. The Mama’s House ladies guild known as the Mama Mia’s organizes volunteers for tutoring, parenting support groups, cooking classes, and other educational workshops.