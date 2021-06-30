Person Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Palm Desert

A person was hurt Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle collision in Palm Desert that caused chemicals to spill on the roadway, snarling traffic.

The crash was reported at about 5:40 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Country Club Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Parademics transported a person to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.

County Club Drive was closed in both directions between Harris Lane and Washington Street while crews worked to clean up unspecified chemicals that spilled following the collision, the city of Palm Desert reported.

The city said the roadway would remain closed until around 2 or 3 p.m. while crews worked to complete the job.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.